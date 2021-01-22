Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $1.08 Million in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,770. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

