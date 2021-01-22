Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

