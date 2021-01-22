Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 47,124,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

