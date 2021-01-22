Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,773 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of VKQ remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Friday. 44,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

