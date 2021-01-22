Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,731 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.13. 14,772,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

