Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 273,356 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,986. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

