Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $472.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,458. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.