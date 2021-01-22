Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

