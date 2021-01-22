Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.