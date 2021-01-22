Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 23,496 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.47. 3,254,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,053. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

