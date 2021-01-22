Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 27,963 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 4,491,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

