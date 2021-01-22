Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.99. 3,820,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

