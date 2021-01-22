Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 4,214 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,736,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.85. 195,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

