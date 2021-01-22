Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $2.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

