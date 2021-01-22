Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $3.81 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $946,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $129.14. 18,062,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,056,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

