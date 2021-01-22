Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,838. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

