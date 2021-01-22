iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.64. iBio shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 680,271 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get iBio alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iBio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,119,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iBio by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in iBio by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.