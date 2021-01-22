iBTC (IBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. iBTC has a market capitalization of $16,427.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00123817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039182 BTC.

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

