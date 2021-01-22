ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). 51,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 58,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

