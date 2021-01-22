ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Day

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.24 million and $14,182.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00013530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.