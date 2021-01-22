ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $418.25 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $418.25 million and $74.00 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,972,616 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

