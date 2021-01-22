ICON Market Capitalization Reaches $434.12 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $434.12 million and $99.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,895,541 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

