Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $12,313.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

