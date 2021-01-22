Idea Chain Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $405,966.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00007015 BTC on major exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $116.50 million and approximately $405,966.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00125355 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00275551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.