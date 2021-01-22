IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $601.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.00 million and the highest is $612.46 million. IDEX posted sales of $606.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.11. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

