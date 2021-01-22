IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0345 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and $1.57 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

