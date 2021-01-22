IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 163,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 162,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $373.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IDT by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IDT by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

