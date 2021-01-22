IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 163,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 162,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $373.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.07.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
