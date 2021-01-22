iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 977,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 746,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. iFresh had a negative return on equity of 126.03% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

