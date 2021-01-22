IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Insider Acquires £25,668 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

IGG opened at GBX 827 ($10.80) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

IGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

