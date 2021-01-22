IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Cap of $577,831.10

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $577,831.10 and $12,067.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00579679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.76 or 0.04229508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016782 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

