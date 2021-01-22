Iii Gates William Henry Sells 71,200 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total value of C$9,875,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,609,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,026,264,879.89.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66.

On Monday, January 18th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total value of C$3,539,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting C$136.00. 819,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,393. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$139.55.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

