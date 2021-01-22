ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $333,781.28

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $333,781.28 and $191,725.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000139 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000930 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,802,886 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.