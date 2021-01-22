Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Shares Gap Down to $860.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $860.00, but opened at $832.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $845.52, with a volume of 30,485 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 81.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.05.

Get Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) news, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38). Also, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Insiders have sold a total of 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342 over the last ninety days.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.