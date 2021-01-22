Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. 3,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

