Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 20,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,481,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 441,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,974. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $24,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

