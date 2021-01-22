Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 12,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,938.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $237,020.00.

NARI stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 441,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $24,693,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

