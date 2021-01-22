Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 217.5% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1,271.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 217.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

