Incent Trading 289.3% Higher This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Incent has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $1,988.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded up 289.3% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00277493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069920 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

