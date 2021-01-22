Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 7,280 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VCLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

