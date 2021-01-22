Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 43.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.08. 90,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,719. The company has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $204.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

