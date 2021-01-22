Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.34 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Waste Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Waste Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. 21,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

