Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.39 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 413,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,964. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

