Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 922,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

