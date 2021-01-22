Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.43. 105,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

