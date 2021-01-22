Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.
UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.