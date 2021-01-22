Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

