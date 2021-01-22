Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €22.90 Price Target

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.22 ($20.26).

SZG traded up €0.79 ($0.93) on Friday, reaching €22.08 ($25.98). The company had a trading volume of 260,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.92 and its 200 day moving average is €15.57.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

