Indorse Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $231,594.90 and $1.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.