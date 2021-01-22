Industrial Tech Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITACU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,500,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

