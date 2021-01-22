Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Industrias Peñoles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

