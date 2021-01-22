InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.45

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and traded as low as $45.50. InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 99,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.14. The company has a market cap of £33.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

